Shop These Hot Girl Summer Under $50 Must-Haves: Charlotte Tilbury, Cupshe, Nasty Gal, COSRX, and iMethod

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No matter what season it is, we all want to feel like we're having a Hot Girl Summer, right? If you're looking for a little confidence boost or some more seasonal fun, it's time to get your shop on for some beauty and fashion essentials.
If you want to get your glow on, we found some illuminating skincare products you're going to love. If you get annoyed trying to draw on a perfect eyeliner wing, you need to check out this stamp that does it perfectly for you, every single time. Or maybe you only have one minute to get ready. If so, use this set to fill in your brows in just 60 seconds.
Shop our picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Cupshe, Nasty Gal, COSRX, and iMethod for glowing skin, sweat-proof makeup, sandals, and poolside fashions to turn your summer up a notch.
Glowing Skin
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
We all want radiant skin in the summer. The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer, especially in the summer heat. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 1,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've repurchased this and plan to again because no other serums have ever treated my skin so well! I like the texture a lot and it makes my skin feel so smooth and soft, i feel glowing whenever i use this and it's 100% sensitive skin approved."
Another gushed, "This hands down saved my life! I have the most complicated skin. First it's dry then it's too oily.. I started using products that broke under my eye on my cheek bones out into red irritation. This product brought me back to life.. I'll forever repurchase."
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Get your glow on with this illuminating complexion booster. Use this product to blur and smooth your skin for that real-life photo filter effect. This product is so popular that one is sold every two minutes. You can wear this on bare skin, over makeup, or you can mix it in with foundation or moisturizer for an all-around glow. There are 12 gorgeous shades to choose from.
This product has 365K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "This product is everything I've ever needed. It's beautiful & glowy & it works great on its own or under foundation. 10/10 will rebuy forever."
Eyebrow and Eye Makeup
iMethod Eyebrow Wax- Brow Styling Wax for Feathered & Fluffy Brows
Ditch the professional eyebrow laminations. Get fuller eyebrows with this styling wax instead. Pick up the product with the spoolie brush, brush your eyebrows up, and press the product into the brow to sculpt your ideal shape. This product is not sticky, it's residue-free, and it lasts all day, even through hot (sweaty) weather.
An Amazon shopper said, "This wax, is very easy to use, not hard at all, easy to manipulate and you just need the tiniest bit to hold your brows in place, it also holds them up all day long, doesn't look goopy or make them look dirty, goes on transparent and quiet honestly I'm very impressed with it and very happy I got to try it! I actually think I found my new favorite brow wax to achieve the perfect fluffy brows that are so trendy right now; If you're considering this product, I would say go for it, you won't regret it."
iMethod Liquid Eyeliner and Eyeliner Stamp - Waterproof Eye Makeup For Women, Perfect Wing in Seconds
Drawing on winged eyeliner is so difficult. If you struggle, then you just need an eyeliner stamp. Instead of trying to draw two wings that look identical, use this stamp to get the same look every time. How amazing is that? You will save so much time (and nerves) when you have this stamp in your makeup bag. It also comes with a matching eyeliner pen so you can do the rest of your eye.
Make your life easier, just get this. Plus, it's waterproof, which is essential for summer.
"Obsessed," an Amazon shopper wrote, explaining, "The wing stamp is amazing!! I have always drawn on small wings but some days they were just too thick, now I have perfect wings! Easy to use and I feel like I spent way less time trying to get the wings perfected! Really loving this!"
iMethod Eyebrow Stamp and Eyebrow Stencil Kit
One minute to create flawless, symmetrical brows!? Yes, it's actually possible with this iMethod set. You get 10 eyebrow stencils, eyebrow pomade, a sponge applicator, and a dual-ended eyebrow brush. This is just what you need for summer weather since these products are long-lasting, smudge-proof, and waterproof. Your brows will stay in place all day long.
An Amazon shopper urged, "BUY THIS PRODUCT. I just purchased this because it would take me forever to fill my eyebrows in. I wanted something that would help my eyebrows look related and no longer like a cousin twice removed. So I took a chance. …. I love this product! I got the "light brown". It stays all day, no smudging or smearing, and it literally takes me 1 minute to use this product. So for those of you that would like a couple extra minutes of sleep in the mornings and a quick and easy brow, buy this product!"
Summer Sandals
Nasty Gal
Wear these shoes with any outfit, from a breezy floral dress to cargo pants. They're so on-trend, but they're really a timeless style that you'll wear for summers to come.
Nasty Gal Leather Flatform Fisherman Sandals
You can never go wrong with black sandals. These give you a little lift, combining the best elements of a platform and flat sandals.
Beach Cover-Ups
Cupshe Agatha Open Front Floral Cover Up
Wear this kimono over a black swimsuit or you can wear it over a white tank top and shorts. You can even wear this during the cooler months over a black top and some jeans. This is an all-year piece that you will get a lot of wear out of.
Cupshe Demetria Drop Shoulder Sleeve Tie Waist Kimono
Embody poolside chic in this blue and white swimsuit cover-up. This is another one of those pieces that you can also wear as a duster even when you're not at the beach.
Cupshe Karissa V-Neck Open Front Crochet Cover Up
Crochet will always be on-trend for summer. This long cover-up is giving elegance, right?
Cupshe Hillary Stripe Tie Front Shirt Dress
Hello, Hamptons. Look and feel sophisticated in this classic cover-up that you can also wear as a dress. You can even style it as a top with your favorite pants.
Cupshe Gigi Scoop Fixed Straps Fringe Cover Up
Stay cool and stylish in this sheer cover-up with a high slit at the leg. This bright orange fringe really pops in the summer sunshine. This also comes in black.
Cupshe Baylee Boho Print Straight Leg Smocking Pants
Rock these printed pants with a bikini top or a one-piece bathing suit. Or you can wear them with a bodysuit and some platforms for a nighttime look.
Cupshe Mabel Cover Up Top With Skirt Set
This white two-piece set is perfect for summer. It's also a great bachelorette party look, for the bride, of course.
