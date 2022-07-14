Shop These Hot Girl Summer Under $50 Must-Haves: Charlotte Tilbury, Cupshe, Nasty Gal, COSRX, and iMethod

Watch : Hot Girl Summer Essentials Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

No matter what season it is, we all want to feel like we're having a Hot Girl Summer, right? If you're looking for a little confidence boost or some more seasonal fun, it's time to get your shop on for some beauty and fashion essentials.

If you want to get your glow on, we found some illuminating skincare products you're going to love. If you get annoyed trying to draw on a perfect eyeliner wing, you need to check out this stamp that does it perfectly for you, every single time. Or maybe you only have one minute to get ready. If so, use this set to fill in your brows in just 60 seconds.

Shop our picks from Charlotte Tilbury, Cupshe, Nasty Gal, COSRX, and iMethod for glowing skin, sweat-proof makeup, sandals, and poolside fashions to turn your summer up a notch.