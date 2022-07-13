Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis and “Drastically” Deteriorating Health

Olympic gold medalist Michael Klim revealed that he was diagnosed with CIDP over two years ago. See what he had to say about his declining health below.

By Daisy Maldonado Jul 13, 2022 8:55 PMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Mandy Moore Cancels Tour Dates to Focus on Pregnancy Health

Olympic swimming champion Michael Klim is opening up about his recent health problems.

In a new blog post on his website, the former athlete revealed that over two years ago he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a neurological disorder condition that "targets your body's nerves, especially the areas of the arms, hands, legs, and feet," he said.

Klim admitted that although he has "always been an outspoken advocate" of a healthy work-life balance, he previously "neglected my health and wasn't honest with myself about the signs and symptoms my body was telling me."

"I have been dealing with chronic ankle problems and degenerative back issues for quite some time," he said. "Initially it was just the odd cramp or pain in my joints, but over time my symptoms started to progress."

photos
Athletes Who Made History at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Klim explained that what began as his thighs appearing thinner than usual turned into a tingling sensation on his feet.

"As time passed I started to feel a little bit unbalanced whilst I was making sudden movements. Before I knew it, 2 years had flown by and what started as a creep had rapidly spiralled [sic] out of control," Klim said. He soon after started to experience significant leg weakness that left him "unable to stand properly."

He added, "My health began to deteriorate drastically—my strength, my athleticism—was being taken away from me and I couldn't do anything to stop it!"

Sam Tabone/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Clayton Echard, Susie Evans React to The Bachelorette Premiere

2

Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts

3

Andy Cohen Clarifies Response to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Plea

As his health continued to deteriorate, the retired Olympian said that he was forced to rely on the help of his partner Michelle Owen and his three children Stella, 16, Frankie, 11 and Rocco, 14—whom he shares with his ex-wife Lindy Rama—to get around.

But Klim isn't giving up hope.

After undergoing numerous IVIG (intravenous Immunoglobulin) treatments throughout the years, he said that he is now starting "to see and feel some improvement in my everyday function and mobility."

"It's hard accepting that my identity will no longer be reliant on my athletic ability," he concluded. "Sharing my journey is another part of this healing process and I would hope that it brings awareness to CIDP and resonates with people who may be going through similar challenges."

Klim previously won a gold medal for Freestyle Relay at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Tarek

2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

3

Judge Denies Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial

4

Ana de Armas Recalls "Horrible" Attention Around Ben Affleck Romance

5

Nick Cannon Reveals Ex Mariah Carey Is Still His “Fantasy Love”

Latest News

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Shares Amazon Prime Day Picks That Support Small Businesses

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

Exclusive

How an Iconic Steve Martin Role Influenced Only Murders

You Need to See JoJo Siwa’s Latest Head-Turning Hairstyle

Lily James is Unrecognizable in New Versace Campaign Ad

Judge Denies Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial

Prime Day Deal: Score This Top-Rated $6 Hair Finishing Stick