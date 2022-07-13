Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis and “Drastically” Deteriorating Health

Watch : Mandy Moore Cancels Tour Dates to Focus on Pregnancy Health

Olympic swimming champion Michael Klim is opening up about his recent health problems.

In a new blog post on his website, the former athlete revealed that over two years ago he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a neurological disorder condition that "targets your body's nerves, especially the areas of the arms, hands, legs, and feet," he said.

Klim admitted that although he has "always been an outspoken advocate" of a healthy work-life balance, he previously "neglected my health and wasn't honest with myself about the signs and symptoms my body was telling me."

"I have been dealing with chronic ankle problems and degenerative back issues for quite some time," he said. "Initially it was just the odd cramp or pain in my joints, but over time my symptoms started to progress."