Exclusive

How Steve Martin's Iconic Past Roles Influenced Only Murders Season 2

Only Murders in the Building creator John Hoffman explained why the writers introduced Charles' adopted daughter Lily and the sweet connection to Steve Martin's past roles.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 13, 2022 8:50 PMTags
TVInterviewsSelena GomezExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Steve Martin is tapping into his sweet side.

The July 12 episode of Only Murders in the Building saw the introduction of a person Charles (Martin) cares deeply about: Lucy (Zoe Colletti), his ex-girlfriend's teenage daughter. It's one of the first times viewers saw how sentimental and caring Charles really is, evoking the same feelings that Steve's Father of the Bride character did in 1991. 

"There's no way around it," creator John Hoffman told E! News. "We have such an illustrious cast involved and they have these huge careers and it's very easy to bump up against certain things about their careers."

While Hoffman and the writers wanted to create a distinct comedy, he said they don't "shy away" from these aspects of familiarity. So for Steve, they couldn't help but call back to his days in the beloved Nancy Meyers movie. "In those scenes when he's a father, he's the most comforting lovely person and he is genuinely like that off-screen as well," Hoffman said. "It's a pleasure to watch him engage that and bring that for an audience."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Plus, the series built Lucy up so much in the first season that it felt like they had to write her into the show for season two. "Once we realized the themes of the seasons had to do with fathers in many ways," he explained. "Then it became clear we needed a real moment and a revisit from Lucy after many years, for him to confront her and ask himself some tough questions."

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

But Only Murders isn't strictly for parents, there's a touch of Disney nostalgia thanks to Selena Gomez.

Hoffman said that he knew she'd be the perfect actress to play Mabel because he'd seen her as Alex in the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place. "She had her own pocket of comedy and her delivery, it was very specific and funny and sharp and shrewd and dry," he gushed. "I loved her."

Trending Stories

1

Watch Nick Cannon Help His Toddler Twins Learn to Walk

2

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

3

Andy Cohen Clarifies Response to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Plea

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

So when it came time to write for Mabel, Hoffman wanted to infuse the character with Alex's sense of humor. "Mabel is a touch kindred spirit in sensibility and in approach," he explained. "She's not too shy to say something that might make people go, 'Excuse me!' And I love that about her and there's no one who can do that like Selena."

Only Murders in the Building streams Tuesdays on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Nick Cannon Help His Toddler Twins Learn to Walk

2

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

3

Andy Cohen Clarifies Response to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Plea

4

Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts

5

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

Latest News

Exclusive

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Gushes Over Her & Tarek's Family

Lana Del Rey and Jack Donoghue Fuel Romance Rumors With Jail Visit

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Shares Amazon Prime Day Picks That Support Small Businesses

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

Exclusive

How an Iconic Steve Martin Role Influenced Only Murders

You Need to See JoJo Siwa’s Latest Head-Turning Hairstyle

Lily James is Unrecognizable in New Versace Campaign Ad