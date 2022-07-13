You Need to See JoJo Siwa’s Latest Head-Turning Hairstyle

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

JoJo Siwa's latest hairdo will make you do a double take.

On July 12, the Nickelodeon star showed off her new look: a mohawk. "Since the mohawk is getting a lot of reviews—some good some ehh, the opposite—I thought I'd show you guys how I did it," she shared in a TikTok tutorial video. "So basically, I just teased every piece of my hair individually and then sprayed. Tease, spray, tease, spray, tease, spray. I used a comb. I used some clips at points in time. It's pretty easy."

After receiving mixed reactions from fans on TikTok, the 19-year-old shared a follow-up video, in which her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, had some choice words for those who did not like her daughter's new ‘do.

"I think my hair's cool," JoJo said in the clip. "My mom thinks it's cool and that's all that matters." Her mom Jessalynn agreed, yelling in the background, "F--k them haters!"