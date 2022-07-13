Judge Denies Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial in Johnny Depp's Defamation Case

Watch : Johnny Depp's Attorneys SLAM Amber Heard's Motion for New Trial

It's another legal loss for Amber Heard in her court battle with Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress' request for a mistrial in the defamation case filed by her ex-husband, in which a Virginia jury ruled in favor of Depp, has been denied, according to court documents obtained by E! News. In a new order dated July 13, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate rejected Heard's argument that she was not given a fair trial after one juror allegedly served on the jury without being summoned, citing there has been "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" that warrants a mistrial.

Furthermore, Azcarate—who presided over Depp's six-week long trial against Heard—stated in her decision that the juror in question was "vetted by the Court on the record and met the statutory requirements for service," as well as questioned and approved by both Heard and Depp's legal teams prior to the trial. The judge also wrote that the jury list was provided to Heard's counsel five days before trial, so the actress "had every opportunity to object to or to voir dire on the issue."

"The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," the docs read. "The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury."