How Jewel Follows Her Heart and Intuition to Create a Unique Concert Experience

As part of E!’s Backstage Pass, Jewel gave fans an inside look into the AM Gold Tour with Train. Find out how the singer makes every show a unique experience for fans.

When you follow your heart and your intuition, it will lead you in the right direction.

For more than 25 years, Jewel has been impressing fans with her songwriting skills and countless hits including "Hands," "Foolish Games" and "You Were Meant for Me." Now, the singer is hitting the road in support of her latest album Freewheelin' Woman and delivering shows that leave her completely fulfilled.    

"My number one job was to make sure that I was a happy human and my number two job was to be a great songwriter," Jewel exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm really proud of the body of work, of my health and my happiness and the choices that have really put my mental health first."

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Believe it or not, the 48-year-old artist said she gets "really bored" both on and off the road. As a result, concertgoers in every city can look forward to unique renditions of her songs.

Courtesy of Jewel/NBC

"My fans know I'm not singing things the same way twice," she said. "I've never gotten sick of ‘Who Will Save Your Soul' one time. I always find something new and a new way to sing it."

Plus, you never know who may show up on stage to perform. For much of the tour, Jewel will have her 11-year-old son Kase on the road. "I think he's going to play drums at one point during the set," she teased. "It's going to be super thoughtful."

After fans experience this tour, which also features Train and Blues Traveler, Jewel hopes they walk away feeling like they've seen an incredible show. But there is one compliment that is extra special.

"That I'm a much better singer live," she said. "I love being with the band. I like improvising. I like changing solos. I want to have a real live band experience where you feel like you just saw a rock show, not people trying to play a record."

For more behind-the-scenes secrets into Jewel's life on the road, keep scrolling and find out when she's coming to your town by clicking here.

Jewel/Shore Fire Media
Never Standing Still

This summer, Jewel is hitting the road and traveling across the country with Train for the 2022 AM Gold Tour. 

Jewel/Shore Fire Media
Biggest Fans

For much of the tour, Jewel will have her 11-year-old son Kase on the road with her. He'll be able to enjoy a wide variety of songs that Jewel doesn't get sick of, well almost. "The only one I sometimes get a little tired of is ‘Standing Still,'" Jewel confessed. "I think it's because the guitar is playing and my arm is tired."

Jewel/Shore Fire Media
Made for This

Before showtime, don't expect to see Jewel spending a lot of time warming up. "I'm just hanging with the band but I don't get nerves," she said. "I'm built to perform. I feel like a horse that was made to run. I feel really joyful and relaxed." 

Jewel/Shore Fire Media
Feeling the Love

Jewel admitted that she is hesitant to tour because it can sometimes feel lonely and isolating. For these shows, however, she has a new game plan. "I'm creating a little friends calendar and I'm having friends come out and have friends hang for several days," she said. "I just want to make it a more fun, festive community environment instead of just hitting the road for two years and not seeing my family and friends for two years."

Jewel/Shore Fire Media
Gratitude Over Attitude

After getting discovered at 18, Jewel remains grateful for the opportunities she has to perform. "I'm having the career I want," she said. "It's not a pace for other people. It's not been for fame. It's not been for a record label....I'm honoring the gift because that's what this really is and I'm making sure that it works for me." 

Jewel/Shore Fire Media
Showtime

"I hope people have fun," Jewel said when teasing her shows. "My goal when I got discovered was to have a really long career. I wanted to be one of the best singer songwriters." Nearly 25 years later, her dreams are a reality. 

