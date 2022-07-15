How Jewel Follows Her Heart and Intuition to Create a Unique Concert Experience

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
When you follow your heart and your intuition, it will lead you in the right direction.
For more than 25 years, Jewel has been impressing fans with her songwriting skills and countless hits including "Hands," "Foolish Games" and "You Were Meant for Me." Now, the singer is hitting the road in support of her latest album Freewheelin' Woman and delivering shows that leave her completely fulfilled.
"My number one job was to make sure that I was a happy human and my number two job was to be a great songwriter," Jewel exclusively shared with E! News. "I'm really proud of the body of work, of my health and my happiness and the choices that have really put my mental health first."
Believe it or not, the 48-year-old artist said she gets "really bored" both on and off the road. As a result, concertgoers in every city can look forward to unique renditions of her songs.
"My fans know I'm not singing things the same way twice," she said. "I've never gotten sick of ‘Who Will Save Your Soul' one time. I always find something new and a new way to sing it."
Plus, you never know who may show up on stage to perform. For much of the tour, Jewel will have her 11-year-old son Kase on the road. "I think he's going to play drums at one point during the set," she teased. "It's going to be super thoughtful."
After fans experience this tour, which also features Train and Blues Traveler, Jewel hopes they walk away feeling like they've seen an incredible show. But there is one compliment that is extra special.
"That I'm a much better singer live," she said. "I love being with the band. I like improvising. I like changing solos. I want to have a real live band experience where you feel like you just saw a rock show, not people trying to play a record."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets into Jewel's life on the road, keep scrolling and find out when she's coming to your town by clicking here.
