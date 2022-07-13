Exclusive

Emma D'Arcy's House of the Dragon Character Will Remind You of a Game of Thrones Favorite

The House of the Dragon cast shared new details about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, including the powerful Rhaenyra.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 13, 2022 7:34 PMTags
TVGame Of ThronesCelebritiesMaisie Williams
Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Rhaenyra isn't afraid of getting a little dirty.

Sure, the princess, played by Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock, in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, but that doesn't mean their character Rhaenyra is a damsel in distress. In fact, Rhaenyra is pretty similar to Maisie Williams' tomboy character Arya Stark. "They're both women who don't behave the way that they're expected to," Milly told Entertainment Weekly. "There is that rebellious and cheeky spirit that they both possess, which I think is why people are going to adore her."

According to Emma, Rhaenyra is "obsessed with masculinity" as the princess equates it to freedom. Rhaenyra even dislikes the nickname the Realm's Delight, a moniker given to her by the people of Westeros, because it "implies a passivity, being an object of people's ogling."

But Rhaenyra is so much more than just a princess. Behind closed doors, the character rides dragons and partakes in other activities typically reserved for men. 

photos
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon: First Look

"It's like she has a doppelgänger," Emma said of the person Rhaenyra is in private. "The doppelgänger is Rhaenyra born male, who has access to all the things that she craves and feels to be hers."

HBO

Maisie's character Arya was similarly dismayed by the expectation that she marry a powerful man and act like a lady. Her attitude toward gender roles even had Maisie thinking the character was queer, at least, until she slept with Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in the final season. "So…yeah," Maisie recently told Teen Vogue. "That was a surprise."

The actress previously said that playing Arya was difficult because she was still coming into her own as a woman. "I resented Arya because I couldn't express who I was becoming," she said. "Then I also resented my body because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated."

Trending Stories

1

Watch Nick Cannon Help His Toddler Twins Learn to Walk

2

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

3

Andy Cohen Clarifies Response to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Plea

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

So Maisie is excited to leave Arya behind her. As she Variety, "I'm kind of looking forward to watching Game of Thrones—even though it's not Game of Thrones—and experiencing it as a person that's not on it."

House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2

Watch Nick Cannon Help His Toddler Twins Learn to Walk

3

Amazon Prime Day Deals That Make Great Holiday Gifts

4

Judge Denies Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial

5

Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos

Latest News

Exclusive

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Gushes Over Her & Tarek's Family

Lana Del Rey and Jack Donoghue Fuel Romance Rumors With Jail Visit

Exclusive

Tia Mowry Shares Amazon Prime Day Picks That Support Small Businesses

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

Exclusive

How an Iconic Steve Martin Role Influenced Only Murders

You Need to See JoJo Siwa’s Latest Head-Turning Hairstyle

Lily James is Unrecognizable in New Versace Campaign Ad