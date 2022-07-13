Lea Michele Honors Cory Monteith With Heartfelt Tribute on 9th Anniversary of His Death

Nine years after Cory Monteith’s tragic death, Lea Michele shared a fond memory with the Glee co-star. See the heartfelt post on Instagram.

Lea Michele will never forget the memories she shared with Cory Monteith.

On July 13, the Glee star took to social media and honored her close friend and co-star who died nine years ago.

The 35-year-old shared a photo from what appeared to be the set of their hit Fox show. As the duo walked side by side for a scene, both Lea and Cory were seen smiling from ear to ear. For an added touch, Lea included the heart emoji.

Cory tragically died on July 13, 2013 of an accidental drug overdose. He was 31 years old when he passed and had acted in four seasons of Glee alongside Lea, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death.

Since Cory's passing, Lea has kept his memory alive by getting a tattoo of the number five in honor of his character's football number on Glee.

She has also helped spark conversations about grief during candid interviews. In 2013, Lea appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared a glimpse into her healing process.

"There is an empowerment that comes with grief—at some point you find it," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's very hard but you will find it, and I think at a certain point you can choose to sort of fall from this or you can choose to rise."

Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Lea added, "That's what I'm just trying to do my best for him, because I known that that's what he would have wanted."

While the actress has found love again with husband Zandy Reich, Lea won't forget those initial months after Cory's passing.

During an interview with TV Week Australia, the actress explained why Glee's tribute episode to Cory's character, Finn Hudson, was "perfect."

"I feel like, for me personally, I've lost two people: Cory and Finn," Lea shared in October 2013. "We had a beautiful memorial for Cory in the auditorium and some of the cast members sang and people spoke about him. It only felt right that we would do the same thing for Finn."

The Funny Girl star added, "There was no greater man than Cory, so for the time we spent together I consider myself very lucky."

