Amazon Prime Day 2022 Pet Deals: Score Major Savings on Best-Selling Products Starting at $8

This Amazon Prime Day, we've brought you the best deals in beauty (hello, Laneige Lip Mask for $17!), can't-miss fashion finds under $50, 60% off deals on Amazon devices, and even Prime Day deals that would make great holiday gifts. Because we can't forget all our furry friends, we're bringing you the best deals on pet essentials.

This Prime Day, there are a ton of great discounts on everything you need to keep your pet safe, healthy and happy, as well as a few things for your peace of mind.

For instance, everyone who owns a pet should get their hands on the best-selling Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor. It has over 63,700 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it works miracles on stains and odors. It's already a great value at its typical price of $20, but during Prime Day, it's on sale for $15 with the additional $1 coupon.

We've rounded up more great deals on pet must-haves you can score this Amazon Prime Day. Check those out below.