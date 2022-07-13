Christina Perri Shares Blood-Clotting Diagnosis After Experiencing Pregnancy Losses

Christina Perri wants to help other women who have experienced pregnancy losses.
In a new interview, the "Jar of Hearts" singer, 35, shared that she found out she had a blood-clotting disorder after she and her husband, Paul Costabile, lost their daughter Rosie, who died in utero in November 2020.
"There was so much anger and pain and sadness," Perri told People July 13. "And there were days I couldn't even see a future version of me."
In January 2020, Perri and her husband—parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella—suffered a miscarriage 11 weeks into the pregnancy. At the time, she shared the news of her miscarriage on Twitter, writing that she and Costabile were "shocked & completely heartbroken" and revealing that they were one week away from sharing the pregnancy news with the public.
"I feel like it's also important to share this news too," she added in her message. "I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame."
Later that year, the family suffered another loss, after Rosie's death. It was then that Perri discovered that she had a treatable blood-clotting illness that could have caused her to lose both pregnancies.
Perri—who is currently expecting a baby girl—now wants to raise awareness about a test that can detect blood-clotting disorders, telling People she hopes "to turn my tragedy into something beautiful."
She is urging the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG)—which suggests the blood-clotting test after two consecutive pregnancy losses—to allow women to be able to screen for the illness earlier.
"I can't be angry at the doctors because they followed protocol," she told People. "But ACOG has the power to offer that test as part of a prenatal screening to every woman in her first trimester. This is not about the past for me. It's about saving babies."