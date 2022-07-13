How Snoop Dogg Inspired Martha Stewart to Start Her Own Marijuana Farm

Martha Stewart may turn her and Snoop Dogg's favorite pastime into her latest business venture.
Snoop revealed that Martha was inspired by his personal marijuana stockpile to start her own...only on a much larger scale.
"She got into my stash and started growing," the 50-year-old exclusively shared on the July 13 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "She got big ass plantations, acres of acres of land."
And if you ask him, her weed isn't whack. As he recalled telling her, "I said, 'Well, s--t Martha, you may need to open up a growery.'"
While Martha seemingly has her latest project lined up, Snoop has been busy starring in commercials for Corona Extra alongside stars like Andy Samberg and Bad Bunny. As for which celeb the rapper would love to feature in his latest ad? He has a few in mind.
"Michael Jordan," he told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester before joking, "We may have to go to his house and shoot it."
As for someone from the music industry, "I would love J.Lo," Snoop added. But he may have loved Justin's idea even more: reuniting Jennifer Lopez with her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs in the commercial. The two artists dated from 1999 to 2001, before J.Lo began her first relationship with now-fiancé Ben Affleck.
"That would be dope," Snoop said. "Maybe Diddy's serving her a drink."
Thought the beach in his Corona TV ads might be fake, Snoop recently went to the beach IRL with his wife, Shante Broadus, on a much-deserved vacation to Bora Bora, marking their first vacation together in 30 years.
"I had my head down working on being Snoop Dogg, and she gave me the opportunity to do that," Snoop said. "So, that's why I was very honored to give her that vacation that we both deserve."
