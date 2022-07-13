Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Tarek

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are flipping out over their family news.
The Selling Sunset cast member, who recently received a 2022 Emmy nomination for the reality series, has a lot more celebrating to do. Heather announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with the Flip or Flop star, which comes less than a year after she opened up about her journey to have a baby.
"Surprise!!!" the Netflix reality TV personality captioned her Instagram on July 13. "Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"
The couple posted images from their beachy maternity photo shoot, where they both wore matching ensembles. Heather looked effortlessly chic in a cream-colored silk slip dress that showcased her growing bump. In fact, the real estate agent adorably cradled her belly in a few photos. Tarek dressed in a white button-down shirt and black slacks for the special occasion. In one picture, he sweetly knelt down and kissed his wife's belly.
Tarek's kids, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack Hall, were also part of the maternity shoot. It appeared they even dressed in theme, with Brayden rocking a "big brother" shirt.
The pair, who tied the knot in October 2021, received an overwhelming amount of love and support in their comments section.
Ant Anstead, Haack Hall's ex-husband, shared, "Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all!"
"We are so excited!!!!!! Love you guys!" Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow replied, with Heather's Selling Sunset cast member Chrishell Stause, "SO SO SO happy for youuuuu [three heart emojis]. Lucky little one to have you [ kissing face emoji]."
At this time, the couple is keeping details of their little one to themselves. However, they haven't shied away from sharing details of their desire to have a baby together.
In May, Heather candidly discussed her IVF journey and explained how Tarek's kids made the experience all the more meaningful.
"I'm lucky I have my husband and my kids there for the moral support," she told US Weekly. "They'd sing with me and hold my hand and stand in the bathroom with me."
According to Heather, Tarek "wanted to involve [the kids] throughout the whole process just because we're very open with them and they're the most important things to us."
Earlier this year, the couple couldn't contain their excitement about the thought of expanding their family.
"We have four embryos that are saved right now," Heather gushed during an exclusive interview on E!'s Daily Pop in February. "Three are the same gender and they're all very strong."
It's only a matter of time before the two share details of their pregnancy journey.