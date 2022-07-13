Nick Cannon Reveals Ex Mariah Carey Is Still His “Fantasy Love”

Watch : Nick Cannon DEFENDS His Family Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

Nick Cannon still believes he and Mariah Carey belong together.

In a recent podcast, the rapper took a deep dive into his relationship history, and admitted there's one person he'd love to reconcile with if given the chance: his ex-wife Mariah.

Although he said that he "truly respects" her current romance with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who she's been dating since 2019, Nick still looks back at his time with Mariah as a total fairytale. "The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it," he said in a July 12 episode of The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. "But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love."

The Masked Singer host admitted, "I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah."