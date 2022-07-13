Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway

These photos are for the scrapbook!

Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.

While getting all four kids together in one photo isn't always easy, Kim got some seriously adorable group shots with them in the sand and surf at sunset—all while they were wearing coordinating black swimsuits. Perhaps our favorite? Kim getting a piggyback ride from North. And how could we not mention the SKIMS mogul giving Chicago a kiss on the cheek as she held her in her arms among the waves.

The images served as a reminder that kids grow up so fast.