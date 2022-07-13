Black Mirror Season 6: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and More to Star

Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and more A-list stars are set to appear in Netflix's hit series Black Mirror, which is gearing up for season six.

Watch: Jodie Foster Says "Black Mirror" Will Continue to Be "Dark"

The cat's out of the bag. 

Black Mirror season six is set to be a good one, with multiple outlets reporting Josh Hartnett, Aaron PaulZazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Paapa EssieduAnjana VasanDanny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard and Auden Thornton are starring in the genre-bending series. 

Netflix declined to comment.

What else can fans expect from the anthology series? Well, there's going to be more than just three episodes in season six, each being "more cinematic" than past installments, according to Variety. The newly announced cast members are reportedly set to appear in three episodes, so we can expect additional announcements to come.

While this isn't much to go off of, viewers are happy to be getting anything at all. Back in 2020, series creator Charlie Brooker said that he didn't have plans for additional seasons since the coronavirus pandemic seemed dystopian enough. "I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those," he explained. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Brooker seemingly changed his mind, as news broke in May that more episodes are in the works

Funnily enough, Danny Ramirez, who stars in Top Gun: Maverick, reacted to the news, tweeting at the time, "I'd do an episode of black mirror for free." Now, he's set to appear in the show—let's just hope he's getting paid!

Previous stars who appeared in the series include Miley Cyrus, Jesse Plemons and Topher GraceWill Poulter starred in the 2018 Black Mirror film Bandersnatch, an interactive experience that let viewers guide the narrative.

Black Mirror is streaming now on Netflix. 

