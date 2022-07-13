Black Mirror Season 6: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett and More to Star

Watch : Jodie Foster Says "Black Mirror" Will Continue to Be "Dark"

The cat's out of the bag.

Black Mirror season six is set to be a good one, with multiple outlets reporting Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Paapa Essiedu, Anjana Vasan, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard and Auden Thornton are starring in the genre-bending series.

Netflix declined to comment.

What else can fans expect from the anthology series? Well, there's going to be more than just three episodes in season six, each being "more cinematic" than past installments, according to Variety. The newly announced cast members are reportedly set to appear in three episodes, so we can expect additional announcements to come.

While this isn't much to go off of, viewers are happy to be getting anything at all. Back in 2020, series creator Charlie Brooker said that he didn't have plans for additional seasons since the coronavirus pandemic seemed dystopian enough. "I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those," he explained. "I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."