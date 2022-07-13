Is Alex Rodriguez Still Jennifer Lopez’s No. 1 Fan? See For Yourself…

Alex Rodriguez has nothing but respect for Jenny from the block.

While it's been more than a year since he and Jennifer Lopez broke up, the former MLB player still faces questions about the woman who was part of his life for four years. So how does he feel about her now?

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer," Alex said in E! News' exclusive clip from iHeartRadio's The Martha Stewart Podcast. "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around, hardest worker and I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that's alive."

Although their relationship didn't have a happily ever after, Alex—who has daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14—doesn't regret the experience. In fact, when host Martha Stewart asked if the relationship was exhilarating, the athlete recalled fond memories with the mom of two.

"I never feel bored in anything that I do in life," he said in the July 13 episode. "I wake up every day and I feel just so grateful for everything that I do, but look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."