Is Alex Rodriguez Still Jennifer Lopez’s No. 1 Fan? See For Yourself…

Alex Rodriguez has nothing but respect for Jenny from the block.
While it's been more than a year since he and Jennifer Lopez broke up, the former MLB player still faces questions about the woman who was part of his life for four years. So how does he feel about her now?
"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer," Alex said in E! News' exclusive clip from iHeartRadio's The Martha Stewart Podcast. "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around, hardest worker and I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that's alive."
Although their relationship didn't have a happily ever after, Alex—who has daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14—doesn't regret the experience. In fact, when host Martha Stewart asked if the relationship was exhilarating, the athlete recalled fond memories with the mom of two.
"I never feel bored in anything that I do in life," he said in the July 13 episode. "I wake up every day and I feel just so grateful for everything that I do, but look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."
In addition to his daughters, there is another special woman who appears to be spending more time with Alex. In recent months, the former New York Yankees third baseman has been spotted hanging out with Kathryne Padgett.
But when asked if he's dating anybody today, Alex told Martha he is focused on his family life.
"I'm actually just spending a lot of time with my girls, trying to be at home, travel a little bit less and put in a lot of my energy with my partnership into the Timberwolves," he said. "I've never been healthier, happier and more grateful for this incredible life that the good Lord has given me."
He added, "No regrets. Life is good. I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health and for my beautiful daughters. That is my no. 1 focus in life."
To hear more from Alex, listen to the full Martha Stewart Podcast episode wherever you stream podcasts.