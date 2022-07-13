Amazon Prime Day 2022: This Hair Finishing Stick With 14,300+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $6

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing more annoying than spending a lot of time perfecting your hairstyle and those pesky flyaway hairs won't stay put. If you've tried every hair product out there, I have just one more for you to check out. Trust me when I say you'll love the BestLand Hair Finishing Stick, which happens to be on sale for just $6 during Amazon Prime Day.
The BestLand Hair Finishing Stick aims to fix flyaways, frizz, and those stray hairs that can't be tamed. Not only does the stick take away the need for heavy hair creams and sprays that take up your entire cabinet space and weigh down hair, it's packed with nourishing and hydrating ingredients. Just use the brush and a little bit of the cream to gently press flyaways down and style baby hairs to your heart's content.
This game-changing, travel-sized product has 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Don't miss this $6. Prime Day will be over before you know it!
If you are looking for additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews.
BestLand Hair Finishing Cream Stick Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "What is this magic!? Seriously, how on earth does this work?? I have tried everything to get my baby hairs that never really grew back from chemo to lay down and nothing worked. This product works. I mean, it WORKS."
A happy Amazon customer declared, "This stuff is magic. I have very crazy wave in my hair. I wear it curly and I also like to straighten it at times. But what I do the most, is pull it up. Fly-aways are my biggest annoyance. This stuff is magic because one swipe of the wand and that craziness is gone. And because of the size, I can hide it in my purse or pocket and take it everywhere with me."
Someone else raved, "This product is amazing. Buy it right now. If you have flyaways, stop what you are doing and order this product. I struggle with fine hairs sticking straight up no matter where I part my hair. This little miracle product makes them lay down and stay down. A tiny bit goes a long way and using too much has the hardening effect similar to using too much hairspray. It's a small mascara-sized tube and wand. Easy to keep in your bag, but honestly my morning application lasts all day. I love this product."
A fan of the finishing stick explained, "No matter what I do or what expensive and high rated product I try, my flyaways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head flyaway frizz! I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smooths my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!"
"I've tried Spike glue, hair mists, sprays, gels and the like to get my hair to lay down sleek and flat when I'm wearing it in a ponytail. I don't use heat styling products very often (probably once a week and never in the summer). I work out 5 days a week, so my hair is almost always in a braid or ponytail...and while I don't expect red-carpet styling, I was hoping to keep the 'I've been hit by a cyclone' look at bay...this does the trick," a shopper reviewed.
Another said, "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad fly aways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray."
