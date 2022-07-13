Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Is Ready to Be Surprised in Season 3

Watch : Hacks Star Feels Immense Pressure for Season 2

If Hannah Einbinder had her way, Ava would be far away from the world of comedy in season three of Hacks.

"I'm hoping that when we next meet Ava, she is living in a communal agrarian society where there's no money being asked, child rearing and goods and services are exchanged out of the goodness of everyone's heart," the Emmy nominee, who's up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy, joked to E! News. "There's no government and everyone just gets along."

And then, of course, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) would change her mind about firing the young comedienne. Hannah continued, "She obviously takes a shower for the first time in eight months and goes and joins Deborah."

All of this is to say, Hannah's leaving the writing to Hacks creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. "I'm never surprised at the quality of what these writers do," Hannah said, "but I'm always surprised at the directions they take the show."