Andy Cohen Clarifies His Comments on RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Watch : Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Andy Cohen is ready to share how he really feels about Jen Shah's plea reversal.

The Bravo producer was live on-air as part of his Sirius XM show Radio Andy when news broke that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing on July 11. And though Andy addressed the major development in Jen's year-long legal battle in the moment—mostly to express how conflicted he felt—he's now explaining that he spoke too soon.

"I did not have time to read anything about it [or] process it," Andy said on the July 13 episode of his radio series. "I really didn't have time to react."

Once he was finally able to digest "what I thought was a pretty stunning confession," Andy was unsurprisingly upset. "I'm especially upset for her victims. I'm upset that she lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused," he said, reflecting on the RHOSLC season two reunion during which Jen "was so dogmatic" about her innocence.

"I'm also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them," Andy continued. "You want to cheer them on, and you hate to think that they're capable of this behavior."