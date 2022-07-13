Quavo Reflects on Leaked Elevator Footage Involving His Ex Saweetie

Quavo is speaking out about the infamous elevator incident with his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.
In a new interview, the Migos rapper shared that he did not like how he was publicly perceived after surveillance footage of the altercation was leaked by TMZ in March 2021, the same month the couple split.
"If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period," he told GQ on July 13. "I don't like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy."
E! News has reached out to Saweetie's rep for comment but has not yet heard back.
The surveillance footage of the incident—which took place in 2020—appeared to show Saweetie, 29, and Quavo, 31, fighting over an orange Call of Duty case as they entered an elevator. Quavo then seemed to push the "My Type" rapper to the ground, where she stayed during the duration of their elevator ride. Quavo then carried the case out and used it to hold the elevator door open as Saweetie limped out.
On April 1, 2021, Saweetie spoke out regarding the video. "This unfortunate incident happened a year ago," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on."
She added, "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."
Quavo also spoke of the altercation in a statement to E! News. "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said. "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."