Quavo Reflects on Leaked Elevator Footage Involving His Ex Saweetie

Watch : Saweetie Confirms Breakup With Quavo

Quavo is speaking out about the infamous elevator incident with his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

In a new interview, the Migos rapper shared that he did not like how he was publicly perceived after surveillance footage of the altercation was leaked by TMZ in March 2021, the same month the couple split.

"If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period," he told GQ on July 13. "I don't like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy."

E! News has reached out to Saweetie's rep for comment but has not yet heard back.

The surveillance footage of the incident—which took place in 2020—appeared to show Saweetie, 29, and Quavo, 31, fighting over an orange Call of Duty case as they entered an elevator. Quavo then seemed to push the "My Type" rapper to the ground, where she stayed during the duration of their elevator ride. Quavo then carried the case out and used it to hold the elevator door open as Saweetie limped out.