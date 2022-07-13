Love Island USA Cast Reveals Turn-Ons, Sex, Celebrity Hookups and More

Watch : Love Island EXCLUSIVE: Love Comes to the States!

It's time to get intimate with your new Islanders.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first interviews with the cast of Peacock's Love Island USA. The preview features all 10 stars—five bombshell ladies and five hunky men—getting real and raw about their dating history, what they're looking for in the villa and so much more.

Andy Voyen, 23, admits, "I am super confident coming into Love Island that I'm going to find my person. But I normally am the heartbreaker and I don't want to break anymore hearts."

Zeta Morrison, 29, claims she doesn't have a type, and even reveals a past celebrity hookup. "I've dated so many different kinds of men," she says. "I've literally dated a famous person. That was great...and then it wasn't."

Speedo-loving Felipe Gomes, 32, is looking for more than just hookups this season. "I am a model from Brazil. I did work with many hot girls but on the set you have to be professional," he says. "I'm excited to go to the villa and meet girls and even fall in love."