The Secrets of Harrison Ford's Most Iconic Movie Roles

You like Han Solo because he's a scoundrel. You love Harrison Ford because he makes you believe in renegade space cowboys. And dashing, intrepid archaeologists. And wrongfully accused doctors who can solve their wife's murder while on the run. And presidents who've got this.

"I don't play heroes," Ford told Hollywood.com in 2002. "I play guys who behave well under difficult circumstances. I play people who have particular dilemmas and if it comes off as heroic, then it's a cultural definition of the behavior."

That's one way to put it. But aside from piloting the Millennium Falcon and making sure ancient mystical artifacts don't fall into the wrong hands, the actor has logged a lot of screen time as a guy who didn't sign up to save the world but invariably grits his teeth and figures it out.

And audiences have spent more than $9.3 billion at the box office to watch this rakishly handsome problem solver do his thing.