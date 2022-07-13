The Orphan: First Kill Trailer Is a Chilling Look at Esther's Origins

Watch : Vera Farmiga Talks Transition From Horror to "Hawkeye"

Prepare to be scared.

Paramount released the official trailer for Orphan: First Kill, the highly anticipated prequel to the 2009 film Orphan, July 13. In the preview, Julia Stiles plays Katie Mauerova, a mother reunited with her daughter Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), who was missing for four years.

"Be prepared for changes," a figure warns Katie. "Four years is a long time. What she needs right now is her family."

But when Katie and her husband Richard (Rossif Sutherland) bring Esther home, the family faces unexpected challenges. Esther is oddly aggressive towards Katie, grabbing her mother's wrists and behaving abnormally. Katie initially shrugs it off, saying, "I think something is going on with Esther."

Even Esther's brother Gunnar (Matthew Finlan) notices something is off, pointing out that Esther's artistic talents have progressed tenfold since she disappeared. "How is that possible?" Richard questions. "Four years ago she was only drawing stick figures."