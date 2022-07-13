Barefoot Dreams 68% Off Deals Are Selling Out at Amazon Prime Day 2022

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking for another level of comfort, you need some Barefoot Dreams in your life. There's soft fabric and then there's Barefoot Dreams and their legendary blankets. Once you use a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you'll never go back. This brand has the coziest home essentials and fashions. This is such a sought-after brand that it's hard to even find products in stock, let alone on sale, but today is your lucky day because there are some insanely comfy pieces on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
A Barefoot Dreams sale does not come along every day. These discounts are too good to be true, with savings up to 68% off. Treat yourself with the most comfortable socks, blankets, and sweaters. Plus, these make the best gifts too!
Barefoot Dreams Discounts From Amazon Prime Day
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Blanket Indigo Multi One Size
Elevate your lounge situation with a legendary blanket from Barefoot Dreams. These are incredibly plush and luxurious. You deserve this level of comfort in your everyday life.
An Amazon shopper said, "Absolute best purchase. Totally worth the money!" Someone else reviewed, "These blankets are the best! So soft & truly a wonderful gift for anyone. I started buying Barefoot Dreams baby blankets and was thrilled when I realized they make adult blankets too. Fabulous!!! My go-to gift!!"
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3-Piece Lounge Set for Women, Fuzzy Socks, Shorts, Long-Sleeved Top
Go all out and get this three-piece set, which includes a top, shorts, and matching socks. This will become your-go to ensemble whether you're lounging at home or out and about. You will look for excuses to wear this super soft set.
"Very soft and comfortable," an Amazon shopper reviewed. Another declared, "The comfiest pajamas ever!!"
Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks
There are socks and then there are Barefoot Dreams socks. Your feet will thank you if you get these socks. These are truly another level of cozy. These are the everyday indulgences that you need in your life. Amazon has these in nine colors.
These socks have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper gushing, "These are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime. Seriously. Everyone must have at least one pair of these. I own many pieces in this brand. I am obsessed. The fabric somehow gives me a sense of comfort like nothing else does. I literally do not leave the house without a BFD piece."
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Laguna Wrap
If you can't wear a Barefoot Dreams blanket out in public, this wrap is the next best thing. It's just as soft as those iconic blankets and it's incredibly sophisticated. What more can you want? Amazon also has this in black.
A customer said, "Barefoot Dreams is the ultimate in snuggle up, cuddle up softness! Always happy with their stuff!" Another fan of the wrap said, "Love how soft it is. It is versatile too. Very, very warm. Love how it has arm holes. I've gotten many compliments. So happy I purchased!"
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Cable Shrug
Here's another Barefoot Dreams piece that you'll want to wear every day. Whether this is a part of your winter ensemble or if you're wearing this over your outfit on a cool spring night, this loose-fitting cardigan is everything. It goes with any piece in your closet, it's classy, it's comfy, and it's just the ideal layering piece. It doesn't get better than this.
An Amazon shopper said, "Cute and soft and warm and somehow more sophisticated than most cardis. Total upgrade! Also it just keeps your shoulders and back warm and still shows off your outfit!"
Barefoot Dreams Malibu Collection Women’s Brushed Jersey Pant, Luxury Loungewear, Gym Track Bottoms
Make your sweats jealous with these wide leg pants from Barefoot Dreams. They are super comfortable and somehow incredibly polished, especially for loungewear.
A fan of the pants said, "They feel like home!!! Beautiful and perfect to venture out in too. I've had so many compliments on them. Thank you!" Another shopper shared, "First off- not a huge review writer unless I think it will help the next person. I LOVE BFD and have many pieces...so u know u r spending more than u would for ur average. BUT...the material is amazing and that is what u r paying for."
Barefoot Dreams Bamboo Chic Lite Weekend Wrap
We all need these wraps in our wardrobe. You can instantly bring some polish and sophistication to any look when you throw this on. And, of course, it's oh-so-comfortable, just like everything else from Barefoot Dreams.
A fan of the wrap shared, "This material is incredibly soft and offers just the right amount of warmth. I had to check the tag when I received this to make sure that no unicorns were harmed in the making of this wrap. The fact that you can machine wash it and tumble dry low while having it remain perfectly the same seems a little like magic to me. Be warned that once you buy one these you will want to deck yourself out in all the soft things and wear them everywhere!"
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Caftan
Wear this caftan out and about or you can sleep in it. It's that comfortable, plus it's chic.
A shopper said, "Saw this on Oprah's list and figured why not. Being skeptical of the ‘one size fits all' I was pleasantly surprised this fit like a flattering glove. I'm a size 12/14 tall and curvy and would wear this outside of the house with a high waisted, thin belt. Slits are in the right spot, the dress hangs well at my hips/rump, and the fabric is baby-soft. Would buy again."
Another shared, "This is absolutely gorgeous caftan. I am 5'4" and weigh 118 pounds and was hesitant that a Onesize would be huge on me. It fits great and loose but flattering as a caftan should be. The fabric is beautiful and washes and dries perfectly. I highly recommend this piece from BD collection."
