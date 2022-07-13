Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Kisses Model Marie-Lou in Greece After Chrishell Stause Split

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Gets EMOTIONAL at Selling Sunset Reunion

Ring that bell, Jason Oppenheim is moving on.

The Selling Sunset star was spotted kissing French model Marie-Lou while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece on July 8.

While the real estate mogul has yet to comment on the relationship, he did make an appearance on the model's Instagram Stories, confirming that the two were hanging out on the Greek island. Marie-Lou posted a photo with her arm around the 45-year-old as they posed in front of a sunset backdrop, according to People. She captioned the snap, "selling sunset season 6 coming soon."

Jason's PDA-packed Greece trip comes seven months after his split from Chrishell Stause. Selling Sunset viewers saw their relationship—which was made public in July 2021—play out on season five of the Netflix reality show. But ultimately the two co-workers ended things because they had different views on wanting to start a family.

"Jason was and is my best friend," Chrishell shared on Instagram in December, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."