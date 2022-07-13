Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim Kisses Model Marie-Lou in Greece After Chrishell Stause Split

Ring that bell, Jason Oppenheim is moving on.
The Selling Sunset star was spotted kissing French model Marie-Lou while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece on July 8.
While the real estate mogul has yet to comment on the relationship, he did make an appearance on the model's Instagram Stories, confirming that the two were hanging out on the Greek island. Marie-Lou posted a photo with her arm around the 45-year-old as they posed in front of a sunset backdrop, according to People. She captioned the snap, "selling sunset season 6 coming soon."
Jason's PDA-packed Greece trip comes seven months after his split from Chrishell Stause. Selling Sunset viewers saw their relationship—which was made public in July 2021—play out on season five of the Netflix reality show. But ultimately the two co-workers ended things because they had different views on wanting to start a family.
"Jason was and is my best friend," Chrishell shared on Instagram in December, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
During the Selling Sunset season five reunion, which aired in May, Jason got emotional when discussing the breakup, tearfully calling the experience "very difficult."
"There was a lot of love between us and there still is," he said. "I still care about her very much."
In the same episode, Chrishell debuted her romance with Australian singer G Flip. Days later, the former soap star shared a video to break down her new relationship and send love to her ex.
"Jason and I genuinely want the best for each other," Chrishell said in the clip on May 10. "I know he's living his best life and I want that for him," adding her new relationship with G Flip "doesn't diminish that we have a real respect and love for each other."
While Jason may currently be living his best life in Greece with Marie-Lou, he told ITV This Morning just last month that he has "no plans of filming another relationship—or being in one for that matter."