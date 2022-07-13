Lisa Marie Presley Shares the Matching Tattoo She Got With Son Benjamin on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Lisa Marie Presley shared a picture of the matching Celtic eternity knot tattoos she and her son Benjamin got on their feet before he died by suicide in July 2020.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 13, 2022 2:13 PMTags
TributeCeleb KidsSuicideTattoosCelebrities
Watch: Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death

Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her son Benjamin two years after his tragic death.

On July 12, the singer, 54, shared a picture of matching tattoos that she and Benjamin got on their feet before he passed away in July 2020.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she captioned the Instagram post. "It's a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

Several of Lisa's close friends sent her love and support in the comments section of the post, including author Laura Lynne Jackson, who wrote, "Always and forever. He is with you every moment."

Songwriter Linda Thompson commented, "Your beautiful baby boy is only one heartbeat…one breath away…& eternally in your heart & soul. I am always sending you love," while actress Georgie Flores wrote, "Love you Lisa."

photos
Celebs and Their Unique Tattoos

Benjamin died by suicide on July 12, 2020 at the age of 27 in Calabasas, Calif. At the time, Lisa's rep told E! News that she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Took Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

2

Pete Davidson Has the Best Reaction to Showering With Kim Kardashian

3
Exclusive

How Jen Shah's RHOSLC Co-Stars Feel About Her Guilty Plea

While Lisa has not been very active on social media since his passing, nearly two months ago, she shared that she was still grieving Benjamin's death while promoting the new biopic about her father, Elvis Presley.

"Hello everyone," she captioned the May 15 Instagram post. "I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole."

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Took Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

2

Pete Davidson Has the Best Reaction to Showering With Kim Kardashian

3
Exclusive

How Jen Shah's RHOSLC Co-Stars Feel About Her Guilty Plea

4

Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Late Brother Benjamin in Heartfelt Post

5

Jane Lynch Speaks Out on Lea Michele’s Casting in Funny Girl

Latest News

Exclusive

Drama Is Brewing in This Forever Summer: Hamptons Sneak Peek

Jason Oppenheim Kisses Model in Greece After Chrishell Stause Split

Lisa Marie Presley Remembers Son on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Amazon Prime Day: JBL Speaker With 46,600+ 5-Star Reviews is on Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals to Make Back to School Shopping a Breeze

Exclusive

How Garcelle Beauvais' New Home Line Will Add "Pizzazz" to Your Space

Jane Lynch Speaks Out on Lea Michele’s Casting in Funny Girl