Jane Lynch Speaks Out on Lea Michele’s Casting in Funny Girl

Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Lea Michele has gotten Jane Lynch's stamp of approval.

Michele—who was recently confirmed to be joining the Broadway revival of Funny Girl—will be replacing Beanie Feldstein as Fannie Brice, while Tovah Feldshuh will take on Lynch's role of Mrs. Brice. Lynch—who is leaving the musical comedy at the end of the month—shared her thoughts on her former Glee co-star being cast.

"We have been in touch about it," Lynch shared with Deadline July 12. "You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That's the only reason [we won't appear together.]"

She added, "I adore her. She's just going to take this show and make it her own. I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee."

Following the news that Michele would be joining Funny Girl in September, the actress shared her excitement about landing the role.