Bradley Cooper Is Dating Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin

They're far from the shallow now.

Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner, according to multiple reports. The two have been seeing each other for a few months after being set up by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, a source told Page Six.

While it's unclear exactly when their romance began, Cooper and Abedin were both in attendance at the 2022 Met Gala in May. However, they were photographed separately on the red carpet at the star-studded fashion event, which is co-chaired by Wintour.

The relationship news comes more than three years after Cooper's breakup with supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Lea. The two were together for four years before reports of their split surfaced in June 2019.

Recently, the A Star Is Born actor-director opened up about his life as a co-parent, calling Shayk an "incredible" mother to their little girl.