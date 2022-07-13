Selena Gomez Proves She’s the Best Babysitter Taking Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Is So "Proud" of BFF Cara Delevingne

Only the best babysitters in the building.

It turns out Selena Gomez isn't just a talented actress, singer and makeup mogul—but a great sitter as well. Jessica Simpson recently shared that Selena took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Johnson, to see her first concert while babysitting her.

As for who they saw perform? Jessica noted in an Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta that it was for Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR tour.

The "Irresistible" singer explained that her family crossed paths with Selena after Maxwell became mutual friends with one of Selena's little sisters (Selena's mom Mandy Teefey shares Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, with Brian Teefey, while Selena's dad Ricardo Joel Gomez shares Victoria Gomez, 8, with Sara Gomez.)

"So she went with Selena," Jessica noted. "She met a really good friend of Selena's little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert."

Jessica–who is also mom to son Ace Johnson, 9, and daughter Birdie Johnson, 3—admitted that she "was sad" when her eldest daughter crossed this first off her list without her. Although Maxwell has seen her mom onstage with Willie Nelson, Jessica hoped that one of her own shows would be Maxwell's first official concert.