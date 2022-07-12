General Hospital's Steve Burton Files to Divorce Wife Sheree Gustin

Watch : Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

Steve Burton is moving forward with his separation from Sheree Gustin.

The General Hospital actor has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, according to court documents obtained by E! News on July 12. In the filing, submitted to the Superior Court of California of the County of Orange on July 8, Burton cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, with the date of separation listed as March 1, 2022.

Per the documents, Burton is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their youngest children: son Jack, 16, and daughter Brooklyn, 7. He is also requesting to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to himself or Gustin, with whom he also shares 18-year-old daughter Makena.

Burton's divorce filing comes two months after he publicly confirmed their split and shared that Gustin is pregnant with a baby he did not father. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he shared on his Instagram Stories on May 4. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."