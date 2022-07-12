Why Bobby Berk Says Queer Eye's Upcoming New Orleans Season Is More Chaotic Than Ever

Watch : "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk's Revealing DMs

The upcoming season of Queer Eye takes place in The Big Easy, but filming has been anything but.

The Fab Five—Bobby Berk, Karamo, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—traveled to New Orleans for the seventh season of the Netflix show, where a condensed shooting schedule in the sweltering southern heat has made for an intense experience.

"This is the only three-and-a-half months that all five of us could make it happen in one place at the same time," Bobby exclusively told E! News after The Fab Five earned their third consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program July 12. "So don't be mad at Netflix that we're sweating so hard."

We don't think there will be many complaints.

Because the cast is so busy with their own individual projects now, each episode, which usually films over five days said Bobby, is now taking place "over three to four days."

"We've been condensed to doing about an episode-and-a-half a week right now," he revealed. "It's been a lot of fun. Very busy, especially in my department doing two homes in less than two weeks now."