You May Not Have Noticed This Subtle Shift on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Page

It's tough to keep up Kim Kardashian's color preferences.
The 41-year-old hasn't been shy about her attention to detail when it comes to her Instagram aesthetic. Earlier this year, Kim bragged about her "so cute and well planned out" grid dedicated to the colors blue and pink. However, eagle-eye fans have noticed that she seems to have abandoned the cotton-candy vision and returned to her signature neutral color palette.
Kim's most recent posts include snaps of her posing in a black bikini, a black and nude John Galliano dress, a beige robe, silver SKIMS swimwear and nude shapewear. Her feed also includes photos of daughter North West, 9, wearing a dark ensemble and product shots of her new skincare line which comes in a stone-like packaging. Basically, it's filled with shades of black, white and beige.
In fact, the last time Kim wore any bold color on the face of her gram was on June 5, when she posted a pic taken by North of her on a pink bed and wearing a matching hot pink Balenciaga outfit.
The Kardashians star is so dedicated to her vision that she previously went so far as to secretly photoshop a photo of her niece True Thompson, 4, into a pic she posted with her daughter Chicago West, 4, at Disneyland in December 2021.
At the time, some social media users were suspicious of True's alleged "copy and paste" placement in the photos. Kim was officially busted months later, when Khioe Kardashian posted abut True's "first time" at the Happiest Place on Earth in April, accidentally letting slip that the child was never there before with her aunt.
Kim came clean on her Instagram Story, saying that it all came down to her social media style choices.
"Ugh, this one needs some serious explaining..." she wrote. "OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out!"
The aspiring lawyer then posted what she said was the original photo, showing Chicago not with True but with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 4.
Despite the fact that Kylie preferred she not post the snap, Kim said she wasn't going to let that "mess up" her IG feed because "Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly."
"It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!" she continued, "You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!"
Now that Kim seems to have gone back to her signature style, her social media presence can once again coordinate with her minimalist multi-million dollar mansion.
In a video tour with Vogue earlier this year, Kim showed off her chic house, decorated entirely in neutrals, including a cream and black basketball court, beige living room and even grey cars to match the property.
"Everything in my house is really minimal," Kim explained in the video. "There's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."