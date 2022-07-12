You Have to Read Regé-Jean Page’s Thoughts on the "Appeal" of "Sushi-Based" Foods

Watch : Rege-Jean Page & Emily Brown Spotted on Rare Night Out

You'll burn for this new information on Regé-Jean Page.

Many know the British actor swept the world by storm in his role as Simon Basset on Netflix's Bridgeton. And while Regé-Jean has said goodbye to his time on the period drama, the 34-year-old has entered a new era of projects that include a starring role in the upcoming Netflix series The Gray Man and becoming the face of the Armani Code Parfum.

Regé-Jean—who is dating soccer player Emily Brown—reflected on his career in a recent interview with Elle, saying that his "favorite thing about this job is continuing to reserve space to surprise myself."

But what aspects of Regé-Jean's personal life might surprise fans? To learn about his super minimalist self-care routine, what he loves so much about "sushi-based" foods and more facts about the star, keep reading.

Regé-Jean Page Finds Sushi Very "Appealing"

When asked, "What food scent do you find irresistible?" during a July 12 interview with InStyle, Regé-Jean noted that his "favorite foods generally are sushi-based."

"If you're doing it right, it shouldn't have a particularly strong scent," he explained. "But the subtleness and the cleanliness of that I find quite appealing. So I guess the inverse of that is that I'm not drawn to very, very strong-smelling food."