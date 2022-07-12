Henry Winkler Gives a Grim Update on Barry Season 4

Henry Winkler knows Barry season four isn't bringing peace to his character Gene Cousineau—because he's read the scripts!
After the season three finale of the HBO drama saw Gene lure Barry (Bill Hader) to the home of Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), where Barry was ambushed and hauled away by the authorities, it led some to question if Gene would finally be able to live freely.
Not so says Winkler, who was nominated for an Emmy, specifically the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award, July 12 for his work on the series.
"I read the first four scripts," Winkler revealed exclusively to E! News, "and I can say to you there is no peace."
Why did we ever expect anything to be easy on Barry?
Philosophically-speaking, perhaps Gene meeting a fateful end at the hands of Barry himself would bring about the greatest peace of all, or as Winkler said, "Death would be the end of looking over my shoulder, that's for sure."
In lighter news, the 76-year-old actor, who won an Emmy for Barry in 2018, went viral for a fishing trip he took on July 10—and he loved every minute of it. Winkler posted pictures of himself holding fish on vacation in Idaho, which were liked by tens of thousands of people on Twitter.
"Isn't that wonderful? I think because it is so positive," he said. "I was just consumed with joy. I catch the fish, I take a picture with the fish and I toss him back so I can catch him next year."
We should all live our lives a little bit more like Henry Winkler.
In fact, Winkler said he's been so inspired by Stanley Tucci's travel show Searching For Italy that he's preparing his own European food-eating spree.
"Once COVID gets a little bit better, I am going to Italy. I want to go to some of those places," he said. "I take a fork with me when I watch the show."
Oh, Henry.
The third season of Barry is available to stream now on HBO Max.
The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.
