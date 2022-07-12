Cheer’s Jerry Harris Ordered to Register as Sex Offender Following 12-Year Prison Sentence

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris' will face some strict rules once he is released from behind bars.
After the former Cheer star was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for his sex crimes in his child pornography case, the terms of his court-supervised release have been laid out.
Harris, 22, must register as a sex offender upon completion of his prison sentence as he begins eight years of court-supervised release, according to the judgment obtained by E! News on July 12. He will be required to participate a sex offender treatment program, which could include psychological and physiological testing.
He will also have to go through a mental health program and take any medications prescribed by the treatment provider, per the court document.
In addition to these terms, Harris is forbidden from coming into contact with the minors involved in his case and cannot possess a firearm.
The former Netflix star was arrested in Chicago in September 2020 on one count of producing child pornography. In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said Harris "repeatedly solicited child pornography images and videos" from two twin brothers, who were 14 at the time of the filing, and twice attempted to solicit sexual encounters with one of the siblings at cheer events in 2019.
In his December 2020 indictment, Harris faced seven charges involving minors in Illinois, Texas and Florida between 2017 and 2020—including multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of enticement of a child.
Two months later, he plead guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. In the plea agreement, Harris admitted to instructing a minor to meet him in a public bathroom, where Harris sexually assaulted him.
After the sentencing, the other five charges were dropped, according to the judgement.
The twin brothers connected to Harris' initial arrest are not linked to the counts to which Harris pleaded guilty. They filed a lawsuit against Harris in September 2020 alleging sexual exploitation and abuse. Their attorney Sarah Klein told E! News in February that the trial is set for September 2022.
Harris was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on July 6 per the U.S. Attorney's Office.
After Harris learned his fate at the sentencing, he apologized to his victims, saying that he hopes he can give them "needed closure."
"To my victims, I am sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you," he said, according to a transcript his lawyers sent to E! News. "I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone. I regret my decisions and I am deeply sorry."
In court on July 6, the now 15-year-old twin brothers also gave statements, which their attorney provided to E! News after the sentencing.
"Jerry, you left me feeling so dirty and disgusted about myself," one said in part. "Being [my brother's] only confidant throughout that entire time took a huge toll on me, it made me feel so trapped and responsible. Because I was a little kid, I had no idea what to do... You were consuming our innocence and didn't care at all about how you were hurting us but all we could think about was how to avoid hurting you or messing up your life!"
His brother shared, "I have lost so much freedom and so much time as a child that I mourn every single day. I had to quit cheering at my old gym because people there disagreed with me and my family because of deciding to speak out. The only true community I had at that time I felt like I had was taken away from me for doing the right thing."
E! News has reached out to Harris' lawyer for comment on the judgement and has not heard back.