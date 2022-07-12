Exclusive

Will G Flip Appear With Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset Season 6? Creator Adam DiVello Says...

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello reacted to the Netflix series' Emmy nomination and teased what fans can expect from season six.

Is G Flip sold on appearing on Selling Sunset?

That's still to be decided, according to creator Adam DiVello. While chatting with E! News about Selling Sunset's 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, the television producer revealed that he's hoping Chrishell Stause's partner will make an appearance on the next installment.

"Chrishell has been such a great sport from day one with us, giving us everything from her divorce from Justin Hartley to her relationship with Jason [Oppenheim] and her baby journey," he exclusively told E! News. "We are in between seasons right now. We're just ramping up preproduction on six."

As Adam detailed, this means the Selling Sunset team needs to sit down with each member of the cast to discuss what they're willing to document on the show. "We haven't met with Chrishell about it yet," he continued. "I hope we do get to see G Flip."

In fact, Adam acknowledges that part of Selling Sunset's allure is the cast's personal lives. 

"They obviously are invested in the cast at this point, in the agents and their personal lives," Adam said of the show's audience. "They're very inspiring women."

While Adam couldn't confirm what we'll see from the cast just yet, he could reveal one thing from the upcoming season: Selling Sunset season six will take viewers out of the Hollywood Hills.

"We can only follow what Jason sells, but he's got a lot more listings than he's ever had before," he teased. "Not only in California but around the country. So we're going to have a few trips on our slate."

No wonder Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for a sixth and seventh season in June.

Selling Sunset goes up against Below Deck Mediterranean, CheerLove On The Spectrum U.S. and RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked when the 2022 Emmys airs on NBC and Peacock Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

