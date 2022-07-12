Reese Witherspoon Shares How Taylor Swift's Song for Where the Crawdads Sing Came to Be

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over Taylor Swift's Song For Her Movie

Taylor Swift finds songwriting inspiration everywhere, including the novel Where the Crawdads Sing.

Reese Witherspoon—who executive produced the book's big screen adaptation—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that it was Swift who reached out to her about writing the original song "Carolina" for the film, which releases July 15.

"Taylor called and she said, 'I've written a song inspired by the book,'" Witherspoon revealed at the film's July 11 premiere. "She loved the book, and so it was just this beautiful gift that she gave the production. And it's been incredible to see her beautiful songwriting layered over the cinematography and this film. It's really, truly magical."

Witherspoon—has had quite the journey with The New York Times bestseller, which follows young outcast named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) who gets caught up in a murder trial following the death of her abusive ex.