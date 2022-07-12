Yellowstone's Q'orianka Kilcher Charged With Workers' Compensation Insurance Fraud

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

All's not quiet on the western front for Yellowstone's Q'orianka Kilcher.

The 32-year-old, who plays Angela Blue Thunder on the drama, has been charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud after allegedly collecting disability benefits despite her ability to work, according to a press release issued by the California Department of Insurance on July 11.

Authorities said that Kilcher received $96,838 in benefits from Oct. 14, 2019 through Sept. 9, 2021, after allegedly telling a doctor she hadn't been able to work since injuring her neck and shoulder while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold in 2018. However, upon reviewing her wage information, investigators found that Kilcher worked on Yellowstone from July 2019 to October 2019.

"California law prohibits misrepresenting injuries to medical providers to collect workers' compensation insurance benefits," the press release read. "When told about Kilcher's recent employment history, the doctor on her claim stated if they had been aware of it they would have never granted her the disability payments."