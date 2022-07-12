How Jen Shah's RHOSLC Co-Stars Feel About Her Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

Watch : RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

Fans weren't the only ones taken aback by Jen Shah's plea reversal.

A source exclusively tells E! News that several of Shah's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars were "in shock" and "disappointed" to learn she plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing on July 11.

"The whole time Jen has never wavered on maintaining her innocence," the insider shared, adding that some of the cast is now "feeling duped, misled and lied to by their friend."

It's not clear whether Heather Gay or Meredith Marks knew about Shah's plan to plead guilty, but the two did document themselves spending time with her in the days leading up to the previously unscheduled July 11 hearing. Marks also shared an Instagram Story on July 10 that was seemingly in reference to Shah. "For those of you who may not know this: I live in the United States of America," she wrote. "In the US, one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty."