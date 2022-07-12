How Jen Shah's RHOSLC Co-Stars Feel About Her Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

Fans weren't the only ones taken aback by Jen Shah's plea reversal.
A source exclusively tells E! News that several of Shah's Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars were "in shock" and "disappointed" to learn she plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing on July 11.
"The whole time Jen has never wavered on maintaining her innocence," the insider shared, adding that some of the cast is now "feeling duped, misled and lied to by their friend."
It's not clear whether Heather Gay or Meredith Marks knew about Shah's plan to plead guilty, but the two did document themselves spending time with her in the days leading up to the previously unscheduled July 11 hearing. Marks also shared an Instagram Story on July 10 that was seemingly in reference to Shah. "For those of you who may not know this: I live in the United States of America," she wrote. "In the US, one has a right to a trial and is presumed innocent until proven guilty."
However the RHOSLC cast is feeling, it's all being captured by Bravo's cameras. According to the source, they were rolling as part of the show's upcoming third season.
Shah, meanwhile, is awaiting sentencing. She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and up to $9.5 million in fines and restitution, in addition to a $6 million forfeiture. During the July 11 proceedings, Shah told the court that she had "agreed with others to commit with wire fraud" and "knew it misled" many victims, some of whom she said were over the age of 55. "[I] knew it was wrong," Shah said during the hearing, per NBC News. "Many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."
The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, issued a statement shortly after her plea change. "Jennifer Shah was a key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims," he said, per a press release. "These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This Office is committed to rooting out these schemes whatever form they take."
Shah's attorney Priya Chaudhry also made a statement, telling E! News, "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family. "
E! News has reached out to reps for Rose, Barlow, Gay and Marks for comment.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)