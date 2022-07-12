Kohl's Lowers Prices to Rival Amazon Prime Day 2022: Don't Miss These Deals

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here. That means shoppers can get discounts on beauty, home, and fashion items on sale at unbelievable discounts. As if that wasn't exciting enough, there are so many other sales that you can shop right now from other sites. It really is a great time to get your shop on, right? You need to head on over to Kohl's for some incredible discounts.
Whether you're searching for a comfortable outdoor chair for your summer lounging, a game-changing kitchen appliance, on-trend fashion, or durable luggage for your next trip, Kohl's is a great place to shop this week.
Home Products on Sale
Magic Bullet Single-Serve Blender
Save yourself some time with this Magic Bullet blender and mixer system. This product makes food prep easy and efficient. The set comes with a recipe book and resealable lids to keep your food fresh. As of publishing, 297 people already purchased this today.
It has 1,300+ 5-star Kohl's reviews, with one shopper raving, "Love it! Doesn't take up much space but is powerful enough to crush ice and make a great shake/smoothie." Another said, "Amazing Blender 10/10. This blender is amazing. It's not too loud and it blends frozen fruit and ice well. I would definitely recommend it to friends and family."
Food Network 2-pc. Textured Nonstick Frypan Set
Don't waste your time cleaning up pots and pans when you can enjoy your meal instead. These Food Network pans are non-stock for easy clean up. They're durable and heat up quickly too.
A fan of the pans reviewed, "Best pans ever! Already had the large one with lid, had to get these too. Truly nonstick, even with eggs."
Food Network 10-pc. Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
If you're looking for more great cookware, this set has everything you need: saucepans, a saute pan with lid, a covered stockpot, and two skillets. These pans are oven safe and they have comfortable handles that stay cool. Kohl's has this set in four colorways.
This cookware has 2,600+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Best induction cookware set. I have bought the green ceramic cookware set a few months ago for my new induction stove top/oven. All of them conduct heat well and fast. I tried the highest heat settings for all of them on the first day and was very happy with the results. Fried eggs, fried cheese slid right off the pans."
PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer
Enjoy fried foods without butter, oil, or lard with this AirFryer. You get that same crisp taste that you adore without a ton of calories. In fact, the brand claims that you can cook with up to 70% fewer calories from trans fat when compared to deep fryer. This is an easy way to cook and you can avoid the greasy mask. It's not just fryer thouger. This product also functions as a dehydrator, pizza oven, baking oven, roaster, grill, sauté, reheater.
This AirFryer has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Love it. First time I've had an air fryer & I LOVE IT!! I didn't know what to expect but my daughter has 1 of she raves about it. I can see why. Food tastes really good, cuts down on cooking time & is healthy for you. You're not cooking in oil, etc."
PowerXL Smokeless Grill Pro
You can smoke and grill chicken, steaks, ribs, veggies and more on this easy-to-use smokeless indoor grill. You can cook up to four large steaks at once, six burgers, or eight pieces of chicken, according to the brand. Another great thing about this grill is that it's easy to clean.
This indoor grill has 1,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Great grill for indoors. Love how it cooks the food fast and easy to clean." Another raved, "Very convenient, easy to clean. A great grill to have when you can't use an outdoor grill. I will not use my stove at all this summer."
Google Nest Video Doorbell
Use this to know if a person is at your door. According to the brand, the Nest Doorbell can tell the difference between people, animals, packages, and vehicles and you will receive alerts. You'll know what's happening at your door 24/7 and there's a night vision setting. You can even check in when you're not home via the Google Home app.
A shopper said, "Worthwhile purchase. Very nice product. Easy to use and works as promised."
Someone else shared, "Awesome camera, I already have products that use Google home, so it fit right in. I love being able to see and talk to my customers when I am in the back and the only one here, it keeps prospective new customers from walking away without being able to speak to some one."
Dresses on Sale
Nine West One-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress
Bring the sunshine everywhere you go in this stunning, vibrant dress.
Nine West Wide-Leg Crop Jumpsuit
Cruise into cuteness with this coral jumpsuit. It's ultra-flattering and you can customize the fit with adjustable straps and a tie at the waist. It also comes in black or white.
SO Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress
This is one of those "throw on and go" looks. We all need these in our closet to be ready in an instant to run errands or go out for a brunch.
Jeans on Sale
Goods For Life Supersoft Stretch Midrise Skinny Jeans
We all need a reliable pair of stretchy jeans in our closets. These are super comfortable and you can easily dress them up or down.
SO '90s Wide Leg Jeans
The 90s vibes are not going anywhere. These jeans are the perfect mix of being nostalgic and on-trend at the same time.
Chairs on Sale
Sonoma Goods For Life Anti-Gravity Patio Chair
Enjoy some outdoor relaxation with this patio chair. It has an adjustable head cushion and it folds for easy storage. These are great to accommodate company or you can be a little bougie and bring this to an outdoor sports game.
Kohl's has this chair in nine colors and it has 4,300+ 5-star Kohl's reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This chair is extremely comfortable and offered at a great price at Kohl's. I would recommend it to anyone. It comes assembled and easy to open."
Luggage on Sale
Samsonite Ziplite 5 Hardside Spinner Luggage
Samsonite is just one of those iconic, reliable brands. This bag has TSA-approved locks, interior and exterior compartments, and Kohl's has it in 12 colorways.
This suitcase has 1,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Great suitcase. Huge suitcase. Had plenty of room for a 10 day trip and then some. It held up well and didn't get trashed in transit."
iPack Impact 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set
Overhaul your whole luggage collection with this three-piece set, which includes a large suitcase, a carry-on, and a travel tote. Kohl's has this set in 6 colorways.
A Kohl's shopper said, "I really love this luggage set one of my best purchases on luggage and it's very stylish."
American Tourister Burst Max Trio Underseater Luggage
If you're looking for a carry-on that can actually fit under the seat on an airplane, this is the perfect bag for you. It has wheels, exterior and interior pockets, and you can actually fit a lot in here. It comes in three colorways.
A Kohl's shopper said, "Perfect carry on size! Purchased for a trip to Europe; I didn't want a shoulder bag and this bag was great."
