Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Prime Day Tech & Home Deals From Vitamix, Instant Pot, Beats & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Anything you could ever need for your home is on Amazon. It's why Amazon Prime Day is one of the best sales to shop if you're looking to score a good deal on anything home-related from pillows to dining sets, cookware to TVs.
There are thousands of items on sale over the two-day event, which is clearly a lot to go through. Since we're all about helping you find the best deals, we did the work for you! We went through the Amazon Prime Day deals section for home, kitchen, lawn and garden, electronics and more to find deals we thought you'd love.
From scoring discounts over 60% off best-selling Amazon devices to saving over $100 on a Vitamix, we've rounded up some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day home and tech deals. Check those out below.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Home, Kitchen & Tech Deals
Beckham Hotel Collection Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping - 2 Pack
This set of two cooling pillows were designed to be breathable, so if you deal with night sweats or it just happens to be a warm night, these pillows will help keep you cool. They're encased in a 250-thread count cover and have the "ideal balance" between soft and supportive. Multiple reviewers say they're "soft, yet firm," and many say the pillows are supportive enough that they don't wake up with any neck pain.
This lightning deal is going fast, so be sure to snap it up ASAP!
Flash Furniture Sutton 3 Piece Space-Saver Bistro Set
If you don't have a ton of space in your home, this 3-piece bistro set may be perfect for you. It typically costs over $120, but Amazon Prime Members can get it today for $86.
Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set, Pots, Pans and Utensils - 15-Piece Set
In the market for new cookware? This 15-piece set from Amazon Basics has over 31,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers say they're non-stick, easy to clean and a great value for the price. It's the perfect starter set for anyone moving to their first apartment. Best part is, it's on sale today for $37. Incredible value!
Christopher Knight Home CKH Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair, Brown
Upgrade your patio or balcony instantly with this super cute wicker hanging chair. You get the stand, the chair and the cushion. It's originally $435, but it's on sale today for $289. Not bad at all since similar items tend to cost around the same for just the chair.
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-quart Mini Air Fryer
This mini air fryer from Instant Pot is perfect for compact kitchen spaces. You can use this to air fry, broil, roast or reheat. It also has one-touch smart programing that allows you to easily cook wings, roasted veggies, potatoes, cookies and more with just one touch. This air fryer typically goes for $60, but it's on sale today for $42.
Linenspa All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter
This microfiber comforter has over 82,500 five star reviews. One shopper even called it the "best lightweight comforter ever." It was made to be ultra-soft and good to use year round. There are several colors to choose from, and it's on sale starting at $31.
Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Stainless Steel Knives
This colorful knife set from Cuisinart has over 28,700 five-star reviews. According to Amazon shoppers, they're really great for the price. One wrote, "I don't know what I was expecting because of how inexpensive these are but I'm pleasantly surprised with how sharp these knives are," while another said these are better than expected. Right now, you can get the 12-piece set for $15.
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2
This baking mat from Amazon Basics has over 74,000 five-star reviews. It's such a good buy, it has many shoppers wondering why it took them so long to buy it.
In fact, one wrote, "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven. From oven pizzas, cookies, you name it! I also love that besides food sliding easily off the non stick surface, that they help protect all my baking sheets and such. It's also super handy to just throw them in the top shelf of the dishwasher or even just wipe clean."
Right now, you can snag a pack of two for just $8.
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven, 6-Quart, Red
If you've been wanting a dutch oven but just don't have the budget to spend over $200 on one, consider getting this option from Amazon Basics. It has over 28,000 five-star reviews and shoppers are impressed by how good these are for the price.
One wrote, "Excellent value. I have Le Creuset and Staub pieces, and this is so close. It's hard to think about buying much more expensive options simply for making stock, braising, etc. Looks very nice, too."
Best part is, it's on sale today for $32.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon has an amazing Prime Day deal on the Vitamix 5200 Blender that one shopper says is "not a blender, it's our way of life." It's powerful, durable and smoothies actually come out super smooth. It's a great investment, and it's on sale today for $300.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
It's a great time to shop headphones! During Prime Day, Beats earbuds are on sale for up to 33% off, while their on-ear headphones are on sale for over 40% off. The headphones have over 37,000 five-star reviews and there are three colors to choose from.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device
Amazon's Fire TV Stick has all the entertainment you could ever need. You can use this to stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and so on. You also have access to over 200,000 free movies and shows, you can watch live TV, and even listen to music. It's super easy to use and set up, and this latest version is said to be 50% more powerful than the last, for faster streaming.
It has over 196,000 five-star reviews and it's on sale today for just $17.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inches
A 55-inch TV for under $300 is an amazing deal anywhere, and this deal from Amazon is almost too good to be true. One recent reviewer said they were so impressed with the quality, they ordered a second one. Others love how the Amazon Fire TV has pretty much all the features of higher priced TVs for a lower price. It's originally $520, but is on sale today for $285.
Looking for more Prime Day deals to shop? Check out I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying on Amazon Prime Day — Laneige, Mario Badescu, and More.