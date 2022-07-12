Christina Ricci Predicts Yellowjackets Season 2 Will Get "More Insane"

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Looking for the buzz on Yellowjackets season two? Well, you're in luck.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Christina Ricci shared her thoughts on what's to come for the next installment of the Showtime drama. While Ricci—who plays the adult version of Misty, the former equipment manager of the Wiskayok High School girls soccer team and a survivor of the 1996 plane crash—doesn't any specifics to share, she did have some eye-brow raising predictions.

"I imagine it will get more complex," she exclusively told E! News. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."

For those who need a refresher, the season one finale featured a kidnapping, the use of poison, threats and a decapitated dog. So, it's no wonder Ricci said she was "just as excited as everyone else to find out" details for season two.

Still, Ricci, who is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series category at the 2022 Emmys, never predicted this much critical acclaim when she signed on for the show. In reality, she was just drawn to the character.