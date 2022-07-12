Sydney Sweeney's Emotional Reaction to Her 2022 Emmy Nominations Will Bring You to Tears

Watch : Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney has never, ever been happier!

It's safe to say the actress is feeling over the moon about her 2022 Emmy nominations, in which she picked up not one but two nods. Making this news all the more special? It's the very first time the 24-year-old star has scored Emmy noms.

Sydney is in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for White Lotus, where she played Olivia. (You can check out the full list here.)

Sydney couldn't contain her excitement and shared her emotional reaction in an Instagram video on July 12. "Congratulations!" Sydney's mom told her during a phone call, to which she replied, "Mom! Mom!"

The HBO star could be seen wiping away her tears and smiling from ear to ear.

"What a morning!" Sydney captioned her Instagram. "Thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations! It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many."