Johnny Depp Settles Assault Lawsuit With Film Location Manager

Watch : Is Johnny Depp Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Depp is trying to put all his legal drama behind him.

On July 11, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, settled a lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault involving a crew member on the set of his 2018 crime thriller, City of Lies.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Depp and Gregg "Rocky" Brooks—who worked as a location manager on the film—reached a settlement before they were scheduled to go to a civil trial on July 25. Judge Holly J. Fujie agreed to put off the impending trial until Jan. 5, 2023.

In 2017, Brooks alleged in court documents, obtained by E! News at the time, that Depp became irate when he told him that filming for City of Lies had to shut down one night due to the city's permit policies. Brooks also said the actor "maliciously and forcefully punched plaintiff twice in the lower left side of his rib cage."