Why Nicholas Braun's Friendship With Matthew Macfadyen Shapes Their Succession Dynamic

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

Nicholas Braun is more than a sprinkle.

In fact, the Succession star is now a two-time Emmy nominee, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys. However, as Braun exclusively told E! News, this news is even sweeter thanks to his co-star Matthew Macfadyen being honored alongside him in the category.

"He deserved it completely," Braun raved. "Just one of my favorite actors I've gotten to work with and just in the world. He's an amazing guy to learn from and we have something really special."

Macfadyen, who plays Braun's devious mentor Tom in the HBO drama, shared several scenes with Braun's Cousin Greg this season, including one in the finale where he convinced the up-and-comer to double-cross the Roy siblings. And while these characters may have a totally toxic dynamic on-screen, Braun revealed that his friendship with Macfadyen is the key to pulling it off.