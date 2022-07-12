Why Lee Jung-jae Isn't Thinking About Squid Game Season 2 Yet

Watch : "Squid Game" Star Lee Jung-Jae Dishes on Season 2

Lee Jung-jae is trying his best to stay in the present after his 2022 Emmy nomination.

The Squid Game star is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, alongside Succession's Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, Ozark's Jason Bateman, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Severance's Adam Scott. It's a big surprise for the South Korean actor, who's still in awe of the response to the series.

"It just feels like a miracle," Lee told E! News. "I think this is completely unbelievable."

So, it makes sense that Lee isn't thinking about Squid Game season two, as he wants to relish this career-defining moment. (The series received 14 nominations, including Outstanding Drama series, making it the first Korean-language series to garner an Emmy nomination.)

More than that, the actor trusts creator Hwang Dong-hyuk to create a compelling follow-up that will surprise even him. "I'm trying to stop myself from thinking about the storyline of season two or trying to imagine anything," Lee explained, "because I really want to capture that intense feeling when I read the script for the first time."